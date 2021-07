The Tampa Bay Lightning took Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. The defending champions are now up 2-0 over the underdogs. Montreal came out stronger than in Game 1, but it still wasn't enough to beat Tampa Bay. The Canadiens were ahead on shots on goal for the majority of the game, but despite their aggressiveness on offense, were only able to put the puck in the net once.