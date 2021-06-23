Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Woman Down…But A Loki Up.

myq105.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our first episode without one of our Tenacious Trio, Norris, Robbie and Chadd still present the day’s news in esports and gaming. We also try to make sense of the latest Loki episode!. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen...

myq105.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loki#Google Podcasts#Checkpoint Daily#The Checkpoint Xp Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
Related
TV & VideosTexas Monthly

State of Mind, Episode 3: A Life Surrounded by Vinyl

Horacio “Dusty” Oliveira grew up collecting records—from his uncle, his parents, and eventually a radio promotion list he still can’t quit—creating a musical patchwork that sparked his career as the Latin Grammy–nominated DJ El Dusty. His thousands of records also tethered him to his hometown of Corpus Christi, where he’s helping reinvent cumbia and making space to support a new generation of artists.
Entertainmentdjcity.com

MikiDZ Podcast’: If It Ain’t Broke…

In this episode of the MikiDZ Podcast, the fellas debate whether club classics like Meek Mill‘s “Dreams And Nightmares” and F.L.Y.‘s “Swag Surfin’” should be retired. They also talk about their latest gigs, the recently publicized beef between Usher and T-Pain, and more. Watch the MikiDz Podcast above. It is...
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Defending Phish

The comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Women of Loki Are Hyping Each Other Up on Instagram

The second episode of Loki, "The Variant," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a whole lot of fun and excitement. Warning: Loki episode two spoilers ahead! The episode featured the debut of Sophia Di Martino as "The Variant." While it's currently believed that her character is Lady Loki, there are some other theories floating around. No matter who Di Martino is playing, it's fun to see more women joining the cast. The show also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Yesterday, Mosaku took to Instagram to share photos of her press day outfits, and both Di Martino and Mbatha-Raw hopped in the comments to compliment her. We love seeing Marvel stars support each other!
Amazonarcadianews.com

Arcadia Podcast welcomes Sam Lowe

On our current episode of Arcadia Podcast, we welcomed award-winning journalist Sam Lowe. His name may look familiar, as Sam is our resident On the Lowe Road columnist, composing stories of his travels and interesting finds here in Arizona. Born and raised in North Dakota, Sam moved to the Southwest...
TV & Videosrealitysteve.com

Podcast #241 – Interview with Comedian & YouTube “Bachelor/ette” Recapper Dave Neal

A very fun and informative podcast today with a first time guest, comedian and YouTuber Dave Neal. I’m sure you’ve seen Dave’s numerous videos on his YouTube channel where he recaps the show along with a ton of other stories in Bachelor Nation. He’s been insane recently producing up to 4 videos a day. This podcast came together after about a year of being aware of his videos, he did a recap of my appearance on Whit & Ry’s YouTube Channel about 10 days ago. I saw that Dave actually took the time to watch it, listen to what I said, and rather than form an opinion in one sentence, I appreciated him seeing what I was trying to say and wasn’t immediately out to condemn me. I’ve included that video breakdown below. We get into that, plus numerous other topics within Bachelor Nation including cancel culture, Chris Harrison, Rachael Kirkconnell, the toxic Bachelor fanbase, his stand up comedy career, and much, much more. Went a lot longer than I expected and we covered a lot of topics in this 90 minute interview. Really enjoyed this convo and Dave will absolutely be a future guest on the podcast. I will be going on his channel soon as well. Thanks again to Dave for coming on.
MusicNYS Music

Danger Ken! “Up is Down” – a Dangerously Diverse

Danger Ken! released their 10 track debut album, Up is Down, on May 7th. Aside from a few guest appearances on certain tracks, drums, keys, guitar, bass and vocals are a product of the album’s creator. A multi-talented instrumentalist and composer local to New York, it appears Dan Gerken’s musical alias, a play on his own name, is just as clever and catchy as his new music.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki: Tumblr's Trends Expert Breaks Down Why the Internet Loves the God of Mischief

The third episode of Loki made its debut on Disney+ this week, and — like its previous episodes — it undeniably gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a lot to dissect. The series follows Tom Hiddleston's Loki plucked out of time after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, and has provided the biggest onscreen narrative arc yet for the God of Mischief. The series' arrival has been particularly sweet for longtime fans of Loki, many of whom have been showcasing their love for the character since he first showed up onscreen in 2011's Thor.
Entertainmentwegotthiscovered.com

Loki EP Says The Character Being Gender-Fluid Wasn’t Up For Debate

Some might consider Marvel’s decision to introduce Lady Loki in the MCU as bold and daring, but the truth is that even the original version of the character found in Norse mythology has always been gender-fluid. The second episode of the ongoing Loki series on Disney+ surprised fans this week...
Businesstechstartups.com

Smartless.com, a podcast startup launched in July 2020, acquired by Amazon Music for about $80 million

Smartless, the podcast hosted by three friends Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, has been acquired by Amazon and Wondery (a podcast network owned by Amazon Music), according to a report from Deadline. Even though the exact amount of the deal was not disclosed, sources said Amazon and Wondery paid between $60 million and $80 million dollars for the 11-month startup.
BusinessEngadget

Amazon picks up the rights to star-studded podcast 'SmartLess'

Amazon and Wondery will air the SmartLess one week before episodes hit other audio platforms, starting on August 1st. Amazon is paying as much as $80 million for the three-year deal, reports. Actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes created and host SmartLess, in which they chat with another...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Inquisition of a Musical Chameleon: An Interview with Chris Connelly

I love the literacy that runs through Birthday Poems, not just the song’s subject matter but their narrative nature and even the rich titles. Do the words come first or is the process different every time?. Chris: I tend to work with a guitar on my lap, melody & words...
TV Seriesabc17news.com

‘The Simpsons’ will team up with Loki for a new short

Building on the buzz created from its “Simpsons”-“Star Wars” team-up, Disney+ announced on Wednesday its next short will bring the beloved Loki into the animated world of “The Simpsons.”. The Marvel-themed short will premiere on Disney+ on July 7. “The Good, the Bart and the Loki” will find the God...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
MoviesLiterary Hub

Eula Biss on the Wild Machismo of Prince in Purple Rain

Welcome to Open Form, a new weekly film podcast hosted by award-winning writer Mychal Denzel Smith. Each week, a different author chooses a movie: a movie they love, a movie they hate, a movie they hate to love. Something nostalgic from their childhood. A brand-new obsession. Something they’ve been dying to talk about for ages and their friends are constantly annoyed by them bringing it up.
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Guy Walks into a Bar

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a guy who walked into a bar and realized that he was alone. However, he soon started getting a barrage of compliments about his looks. One day, a man walks into a bar to enjoy a drink and catch the game. However, upon entering the bar, he realized he was the only one present. He is surprised but heads to the bar to get his drink.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

How is Jon Lithgow in the Dexter revival?

Jon Lithgow is reprising his role on the Dexter revival. The character was killed off in Season 4, so how could the actor return?. After a long wait, Dexter is making a comeback. SHOWTIME has revived the series for a 10-episode season, which will hopefully fix the ending that so many fans of the series complain about. It’s time to catch up with where Dexter is after all this time.
Cincinnati, OHStereogum

The Ophelias – “Neil Young On High” (Feat. Julien Baker)

Cincinnati-based indie rockers the Ophelias, who make what they call “moth music,” are back to follow up their 2018 record Almost with Crocus. The lead single, “Neil Young On High,” features harmonies from Julien Baker. It’s an exciting peek into the new album — an intimate, slow-building indie rock ballad made distinct with Spencer Peppet’s charming vocals and enchanting violin parts.