Several counties in Mid-Missouri, including Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton remain in a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday night. “The ground is just soaked already…it can’t take anymore, so that water is just going to flow down the streets, into the creeks and streams and eventually into the Lake. That could cause some localized flooding” says Ray Miller, Meteorologist with the Weatherology Weather Center, “the metaphor of “like a wet sponge” really works here in this case. That’s what’s happening to the ground, it can only take so much water before it just starts to run off…and that’s exactly what’s happening here.”