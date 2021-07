COVID-19 caseloads have been low in Lyon County for several months now, and Lyon County Public Health is hoping that trend continues. Officials have expressed concern about variant strains for several months, even though Lyon County has only had 20 confirmed cases out of the nearly 4,300 overall total since late March 2020. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says the Midwest and Central Plains are seeing a spike in the so-called Delta variant to greater levels than other parts of the country. And in general, she says we are now seeing “a tale of two pandemics” at this time.