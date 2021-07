Lancaster County 4-H has named Jen and Jesse Metcalf of Lincoln as co-winners of the June Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service. The Metcalfs have volunteered for 4-H about eight years, assisting with the 4-H rabbit show at the Lancaster County Super Fair, which consists of 11 events spanning three days. They also help at the annual spring rabbit show and with the South Prairie 4-H Rabbit Club.