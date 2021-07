It is a question that Gilda, the main character and narrator of Everyone In This Room Will Someday Be Dead, is asked a lot. She’s asked it by people at work. She’s asked it by her maybe-girlfriend. She is asked it by her brother, the receptionist at the hospital, the janitor, the nurse. A lot of people ask Gilda if she is okay, but few of them seem to actually care about the answer. If they did, perhaps they’d know sooner just how depressed, anxious and detached from the world Gilda actually is.