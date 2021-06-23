Fresno County declines support for Downtown Fresno improvement district

The Downtown Fresno Partnership is seeking renewal of its Property and Business Improvement District, but getting Fresno County on board remains a struggle. The Downtown Fresno Property and Business Improvement District was first established in 2010 when the City of Fresno adopted a resolution of intent to form the Property and Business Improvement District. Its goal was to provide economic enhancements, clean and safe initiatives and transportation improvements benefiting businesses in the area. It would be funded through assessments of property owners in the district.