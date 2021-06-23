Cancel
Lawmakers advance bill to eliminate property taxes for businesses

By Emilee Fannon
CBS 58
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lawmakers are inching closer to eliminating property taxes paid by businesses under a bill that's gaining bipartisan support. The Legislature's budget committee passed the proposal Wednesday with one Democrat Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) joining Republicans in support. Earlier in the week the bill to repeal property taxes on businesses also found bipartisan support in a Senate committee Tuesday.

