Lawmakers advance bill to eliminate property taxes for businesses
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lawmakers are inching closer to eliminating property taxes paid by businesses under a bill that's gaining bipartisan support. The Legislature's budget committee passed the proposal Wednesday with one Democrat Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) joining Republicans in support. Earlier in the week the bill to repeal property taxes on businesses also found bipartisan support in a Senate committee Tuesday.cbs58.com