Community drive collecting jars of peanut butter, jelly, fluff to help end childhood hunger
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A community drive is being held over the next month to help end childhood hunger in Western New York. Assemblyman Mike Norris (R,C-Lockport) is teaming up with Peter Robinson and the group Peanut Butter and Jelly (Lockport HQ) to collect jars of peanut butter, jelly and fluff from June 28 through July 26. Items will be collected at various locations throughout the 144th Assembly District.www.wgrz.com