As the U.S. Army celebrated its 246th birthday June 14 in Clarion County Veterans Park, 15 army recruits from the surrounding area re-affirmed their oath of enlistment. The oath was administered by Army Lt. Col. Wayne Sodowsky (Ret.). Members of the Clarion Army Recruiting Station were on hand as well as several military veterans and other onlookers. June 14 also is Flag Day, in remembrance of when our country’s first flag was introduced by the Continental Congress in 1777 as the official flag of the fledgling United States.