Saturday morning means another chance for your ol’ pal Baggedmilk to dump out the hockey thoughts that have been rolling around in my head over the past week. On Monday of this week, Gregor gave us an update about the Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contract negotiations being back underway and while there hasn’t been any movement on a potential deal, it made me think that we’re going to see something get done here rather than letting the guy walk for nothing. I mean, we know there’s a gap between the organization and player, but the fact that they’re back at the table has to count for something, right?