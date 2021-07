Despite rumors surrounding Julian Brandt’s exit from the Westfalenstadion, Borussia Dortmund have not yet received any enquiries from Lazio or any other clubs. Julian Brandt’s name continues to circle amongst the maelstrom of rumors surrounding Borussia Dortmund this summer. It was initially noted that Lazio were looking to make a move for Brandt, who has been out of form this season for Die Schwarzgelben, with incoming manager Maurizio Sarri very interested in signing the player.