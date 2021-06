Informal bids will be received by the City of Hendersonville until 2:00 pm on August 3, 2021, for the furnishing of materials, labor, and equipment for the removal of asbestos-containing materials (ACM) and demolition of all pavement, abandoned underground utility lines, and structures located at 422, 426, 428, 430 and 432 Church Street and adjacent parking lot in preparation for the construction of the Church Street Parking Deck. Informal bids shall be emailed in PDF format to John Connet at jconnet@hvlnc.gov.