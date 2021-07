VegasJaydon wrote a review about Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV. The Best Poker Room in Vegas now. A truly premiere poker room... Played about 3 hours from just before Midnight to 3 a.m.. AC was too cold and the Cash Out process was a bit slow. But no one expects things to be perfect on night one. Cocktail service was at 100%. On hand massage therapists... Several of them. And Poker Dealers that kept the game going... Over all... 9/10... That's giving Caesars, Aria, Bellagio and Venetian about a 7 or 8 btw. Chairs are awesome too. Very comfortable. Very soft leather just like Sahara Poker Room. Great Staff... Except this one supervisor guy. But all around good staff for sure in whole. Can't let one bad apple ruin your night. ;-)