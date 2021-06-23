‘Married at First Sight’: Are Virginia and Erik Getting Divorced?

Divorce is the dissolution of the legal contract that is your marriage, but it’s so much more than that. Your divorce will significantly affect your financial and parental rights, which is huge, but there can be additional important matters at stake, such as custody of your beloved family pets. Your marriage is dissolving, but one of the last things you may want to do is leave your pets behind in the aftermath. The fact is that you can address the matter of your pets’ custody with the court, and an experienced Virginia divorce attorney can help.