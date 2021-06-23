‘Married at First Sight’: Are Virginia and Erik Getting Divorced?
Married at First Sight cast members Virginia and Erik decided to stay together on decision day, but rumors have fans wondering if the two will divorce. Erik and Virginia had plenty of differences — there was an age gap, lifestyle difference, and potential conflict when it came to wanting children. Could those differences be coming to the surface now that MAFS is over? Here’s what rumors are suggesting regarding the couple.www.cheatsheet.com