Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Artificial Intelligence Restores Mutilated Rembrandt Painting ‘The Night Watch’

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Rembrandt’s finest works, Militia Company of District II under the Command of Captain Frans Banninck Cocq (better known as The Night Watch) from 1642, is a prime representation of Dutch Golden Age painting. But the painting was greatly disfigured after the artist’s death, when it was moved from its original location at the Arquebusiers Guild Hall to Amsterdam’s City Hall in 1715. City officials wanted to place it in a gallery between two doors, but the painting was too big to fit. Instead of finding another location, they cut large panels from the sides as well as some sections from the top and bottom. The fragments were lost after removal.

www.artnews.com
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Painting#Command#Dutch#The Night Watch#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Paintings
Related
MuseumsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Rembrandt's huge 'Night Watch' gets bigger thanks to AI

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — One of Rembrandt van Rijn's biggest paintings just got a bit bigger. A marriage of art and artificial intelligence has enabled Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum to recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were snipped off 70 years after Rembrandt finished it. The printed strips now...
Visual ArtPosted by
UPI News

Lost Rembrandt painting rediscovered after falling off a wall

June 24 (UPI) -- A Rembrandt painting that was long considered to be lost has been rediscovered after it fell off the wall of a home in Italy and was sent for restoration. The Italian Heritage Foundation said the painting, The Adoration of the Magi, was painted by the famed artist around 1632-1633, and was considered to be one of Rembrandt's lost paintings until it fell off the wall of a country home in Rome province in 2016 and was sent to art restorer Antonella Di Francesco for repairs.
DesignPosted by
Newsweek

Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture for More Than $18,000

Anything can be a work of art, even nothing. Italian artist Salvatore Garau recently auctioned an invisible sculpture for 15,000 euros ($18,300). According to as.com, the sculpture's initial price was set between 6,000 and 9,000 euros; however, the price was raised after several bids were placed. Titled 'Io Sono' (Italian...
DesignThe Guardian

AI helps return Rembrandt’s The Night Watch to original size

The Night Watch by Rembrandt has enraptured millions visiting Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum and its previous homes over the centuries, dazzling with its scale and fine detail. But it is only from today, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence to recapture some of the Dutch master’s genius, including the sweep of his brush strokes and perspective of his eye, that it can for the first time in 300 years be enjoyed in its complete form.
Designtechinvestornews.com

Rembrandt’s Night Watch uncropped by AI 300 years after it was trimmed

Margins from all four sides were removed decades after the painting was completed. | Video: Rijksmuseum. A mixture of artificial intelligence and painstaking research has allowed researchers to restore Rembrandt van Rijn’s The Night Watch to its original size, the Associated Press reports, centuries after it was trimmed down to fit in a smaller wall. The work was conducted as part of the Operation Night Watch project, and the results are being exhibited in the Honor Gallery in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, which sees the original painting flanked by printed strips filling in the lost sections.
Designopenculture.com

The Making of a Marble Sculpture: See Every Stage of the Process, from the Quarry to the Studio

Some marble statues, even when stripped of their color by the sands of time since the heyday of Greece and Rome, look practically alive. But they began their “lives,” their appearance often makes us forget, as rough-hewn blocks of stone. Not that just any marble will do: following the example of Michelangelo, the discerning sculptor must make the journey to the Tuscan town of Carrara, “home of the world’s finest marble.” So claims the video above, a brief look at the process of Hungarian sculptor Márton Váró. That entire process, it appears, takes place in the open air: mostly in his outdoor studio space, but first at the Carrara quarry (see bottom video) where he picks just the right block from which to make his vision emerge.
Visual Artwiltonbulletin.com

A Recently Discovered Rembrandt Painting Was Hiding in Plain Sight

In 2016, a family in Rome sent a painting in to be restored after it fell and suffered minor damage. They believed the work, titled The Adoration of the Magi, to be a copy of a work by Rembrandt van Rijn. Five years later, they now have an answer as to the painting’s origins, and it turns out there was no copying involved. This painting is, in fact, the genuine article — one with an estimated value of between $83.5 million and $238.5 million.
PhotographyHyperallergic

New Technology Reveals Hidden Modigliani Portrait

Artists paint over their finished canvases for many reasons — out of frustration at a failed design, because they lack the funds to buy more material, or even to spite whoever or whatever they’ve depicted. The latter was the case in Amedeo Modigliani’s “Portrait of a Girl” (1917), an oil painting of a sullen, seated brunette now held in the collection of the Tate. X-ray studies of the canvas conducted by the museum in 2018 revealed that the piece was originally a full-length portrait of another woman, a slender blonde with angular, elongated features. A portion of this hidden painting — now on view at Lebenson Gallery in London — was uncovered and reconstructed by two scientists using a combination of stereoscopic imaging, artificial intelligence technology, and 3D printing.
Museumssdjewishworld.com

Motion, Violence are Elements of MMA’s Cézanne Exhibit

NEW YORKK — The Museum of Modern Art is currently presenting an exhibition devoted to an in-depth review of Paul Cézanne’s drawings. If there is any criticism to be made of this extraordinary show, it is that it is frankly overwhelming: with roughly 280 pencil, ink and gouache drawings and watercolors (and even a handful of oil paintings), there is so much to take in that two or three visits to the exhibition may be required to do it justice.
MoviesDaily Reflector

“Archive” explores artificial intelligence, with a twist

One of my favorite “robot” movies is “Ex Machina.” Now I’ve found another, “Archive.”. To be technically correct, these are actually about androids and artificial intelligence. Sure, they’re a tad sexist with an obsessed genius building a perfect woman … but then people like to play God and create images they want to see.
Visual ArtBBC

Valuable 350-year-old oil paintings found in skip

German police have issued an appeal for information after two valuable 17th Century paintings were discovered dumped in a road-side skip. The oil paintings are believed to be by Dutch artist Samuel van Hoogstraten and Italian Pietro Bellotti, police said. A man found the paintings at a motorway service station...
Visual ArtPosted by
CNN

17th century European paintings found in roadside dumpster

(CNN) — Police are appealing for information on how two original paintings from 17th century European artists, ended up in a roadside dumpster in southeast Germany. The framed oil paintings were found by a 64-year-old man at a highway service station in the Bavaria region last month. The man later handed the paintings to police in the western city of Cologne, the police department said.
DesignPopculture

Artist's 'Invisible' Sculpture Auctioned for Infuriating Price

Italian conceptual artist Salvatore Garau has proven that you can put a price on anything, even nothing. The artist's latest piece is an "immaterial sculpture," meaning it does not really exist. Despite not being anything more than air, the piece titled Io Sono (or "I am"), sold for €15,000, or about $18,300 at an auction last month.
Museumscititour.com

MUSEUM OF MODERN ART TO UNVEIL AUTOMANIA

The Museum of Modern Art will unveil its newest exhibition “Automania,” to be held in the 3rd floor Philip Johnson galleries and the famed sculpture garden, for members from July 1-3, with public admission beginning on July 4. The exhibit addresses the conflicted feelings—compulsion, fixation, desire, and rage—that developed in...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Artist Leslie Wayne on Sculpting Paint and Repairing What Is Broken

Artist Leslie Wayne molds and manipulates oil paint to create surfaces that blur the confines of painting and sculpture. Wayne found “an approach to [paint] that was very dimensional,” as she told Brooke Jaffe in a recent interview for “ARTnews Live,” our ongoing IGTV series featuring interviews with a range of creatives.