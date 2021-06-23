George Ferenchak

George B. Ferenchak, age 70, of Hartwell, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Rainey Hospice House. George was born May 16, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Cyril Ferenchak and Wilma Novak Ferenchak. He grew up on the Southside of Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from St. Matthias School, Cardinal Mooney High School (Class of 1969), and Youngstown State University. He married Nancy Longden on February 14, 1987. George was retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta. He resided and worked in Stone Mountain for many years before retiring to Lake Hartwell.