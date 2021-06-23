Grace Covenant to hold patriotic celebration

Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Gloucester, will offer a patriotic Independence Day celebration in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 5. The celebration, now in its seventh year, will feature the music of 1776, patriotic standards such as “The National Anthem,” “America,” and “America the Beautiful.” Also, there will be a reading from the Declaration of Independence, a choral tribute to the Armed Forces, the piano duet “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and the reading of Paul Harvey’s essay, “Our Lives, Our Fortunes, and Our Sacred Honor.”