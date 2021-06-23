Gyna Bivens named mayor pro tem
District 5 Councilmember Gyna M. Bivens was unanimously elected mayor pro tem by her council colleagues Tuesday evening. “I am delighted and humbled to serve in this capacity,” Bivens said. “In addition to performing the general duties of mayor pro tem, I hope we can inspire all city workers and citizens to provide specific input on the challenges facing us as we address important topics such as the municipal budget, redistricting, COVID-19 recovery, the 2022 Bond election, and expanded use of the MyFW app.”fortworthbusiness.com