Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Bushyhead

Funeral services for Amanda Janell Marie Bushyhead, 22, will be held at noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 25th at John Bushyhead, Sr.'s residence, 422 Left Hand Ditch Road followed by a wake. Covid-19 regulations will be followed by wearing masks and social distancing. Miss Bushyhead passed away on June 18, 2021 at her home in Riverton, WY.