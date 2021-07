Former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to lead the new team. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, announced that it has named former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, to serve as its first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace and to lead a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment.