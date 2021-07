When and Where: June 8 in Hayward. Outcome: St. Croix Falls competed in the Heart O’ North conference meet for the first time in school history. The results certainly show that the SCF track and field team is still strong in their new surroundings as the girls placed second in the 10-team event with the boys finishing sixth. Hayward placed first on the girls’ side and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser earned the top spot for the boys.