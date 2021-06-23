Cancel
D.C. Bridge Collapses, Injuring Several People

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral people were injured Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a Washington, D.C., highway. The incident occurred around noon when the bridge collapsed onto Interstate 295, blocking traffic in both directions. According to District of Columbia Fire and EMS, six people were injured and four were transported to nearby hospitals. A hazardous materials crew was also dispatched to the scene to stop a diesel fuel leak from a truck that was struck by debris. Several other vehicles appeared to be covered by debris.

