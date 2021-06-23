Cancel
Britney Spears Admits Heartbreaking Truth About Her Life At Court Hearing

By Effie Orfanides
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 23, Britney Spears spoke in court for the first time since requesting that her father be removed as her conservator. After a delay due to technical difficulties, Spears was given the go ahead to speak, without interruption, by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. Although no one knew what Spears was going to say, she revealed some heartbreaking truths about her life and the heartbreaking struggles that she has faced over the years.

