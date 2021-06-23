Looking to Get Away? These Are the Top 9 Bahamas Resorts For Families

Resorts in the Pocono Mountains provide everything from family fun to romance and relaxation. Sandwiched between New York City and Philadelphia (about 100 miles from each), the Pocono Mountains sit within driving distance of most East Coast travelers. Four counties filled with numerous towns comprise the Northern Pennsylvania region, and the types of accommodations run a similarly wide berth. Many of the resorts appeal to couples or families with amenities like heart-shaped hot tubs, water parks, ropes courses and more. Parsing through the different options proves challenging, but U.S. News has done the major lift for you. Read on to learn about the top resort properties in the Poconos. (Note: Some of the amenities may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and dining reservation requirements. Check with the official resort website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before traveling.)