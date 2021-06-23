Looking to Get Away? These Are the Top 9 Bahamas Resorts For Families

What a great experience returning to Phuket Marriott Resort on Nai Yang Beach after a few years away from the island. The last time we stayed our son was only a baby so it was a trip down memory lane to talk about our last visit and see the resort again with the children now that they are older. The sprawling five star resort with direct beach access offers a plethora of activities for the travelling family. Our Beachfront Villa boasted two large ensuite bedrooms, a cozy separate lounge, huge amount of outdoor space, and a refreshing private pool. The best part was the opening that led you straight on to Nai Yang Beach’s sandy shores where the water is always shallow and calm, great for young children. Our children spent hours collection shells, playing games in the sand, and swinging on the swings set right on the beach. We were just steps to the main pool and a variety of fun games and watersports provided by the five star resort.