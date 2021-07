HARRISONBURG, Va. — On Friday, June 18, Galileo athletes burned up the James Madison University track under a scorching sun. Athletes competed in 90 degree weather, racing to not only beat the heat but also the competition. The state championship team started off the day strong with a second place finish by the promising young freshman, Carol-Anne Garrett, in the two mile race. Garrett and her third place competitor switched leads throughout the race until the final homestretch when Garrett pulled out an impressive sprint finish.