In the pre-ebook days, I was the person whose biggest vacation dilemma was which books to bring with me. (Which meant I was also the person with the heaviest suitcase.) I’m a big reader all year round, and I like to use summer to dig into books that I really love and can’t put down. That includes fiction, but I also enjoy personal development books that connect with my own experiences and teach me more about myself, my attitude to life and the world around me.