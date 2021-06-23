Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

The benefits of vaccination in young adults far outweigh the risks, including for myocarditis

By Contributing columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisers to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday to discuss the possible link between myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — and the two coronavirus vaccines that use mRNA, Pfizer and Moderna. They determined that while there is an association between the vaccines and myocarditis, all age groups eligible to receive them should continue to, including adolescents 12 and over.

Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Research Shows

You might assume that as you get older, your mind naturally becomes less sharp, but this is not exactly a normal part of aging, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you start experiencing memory troubles such as getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, forgetting old memories, or even forgetting the names of your loved ones, these could be signs of dementia, a condition that impairs one's cognitive abilities. Dementia typically affects those who are older, but many people go their entire lives without developing it. There are, however, risk factors to be aware of. Accumulating research has found that your oral health could actually give you insight into your chances of developing dementia. Read on to find out what signs you should be looking for in your mouth.
SciencePosted by
Reuters

Study testing Moderna vaccine in transmission prevention to include young adults

(Reuters) - U.S. scientists are expanding a government-funded study that aims to directly answer the question of whether Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine curbs the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The study, backed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was launched in March to determine if Moderna’s vaccine can prevent coronavirus infection, limit the amount of virus present in the nose and reduce transmission from vaccinated individuals to their close contacts.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna, Pfizer Stocks Fall After CDC Panel Flags Heart Inflammation Risk In Young Adults Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of COVID-19 vaccine companies Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) are moving sharply lower Wednesday. What Happened: Administering of mRNA vaccines, the class of vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, resulted in higher observed vs. expected myocarditis/pericarditis cases in 16 to 24 years olds following dose two of mRNA vaccines, CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group said in a report.
Women's HealthPosted by
AHA News

Preterm babies may have higher stroke risk as young adults

Babies born prematurely may have significantly higher risk of stroke as young adults – and the earlier the birth, the greater the risk, suggests an extensive new study. Although people born prematurely have been shown to have higher risk of high blood pressure and other disorders that can lead to stroke, little research has focused on stroke itself, said Dr. Casey Crump, the study's lead author. Earlier findings also were inconsistent, said Crump, a professor and vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.
Sciencefox44news.com

CDC: Young adults least likely to be vaccinated, losing interest in shots

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Young adults are the least likely age group to be vaccinated, putting them at risk of contracting more contagious variants of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. “What we’re seeing is a lower rate among young people,” said White House press...
Healthtechstartups.com

Evidence grows stronger that Covid vaccine is linked to heart issue called myocarditis, especially in young adults; CDC says

On June 10, we wrote about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the agency announced it was holding an ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The meeting, which does not include all the details, is scheduled for tomorrow June 18, 2021, between 11 AM – 5 PM EST.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

COVID-19 vaccines may cause heart issues in teens, young adults

Several hundred cases of myocarditis or myocarditis-like illnesses following the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported in people under 30. Myocarditis is typically the result of a viral infection like the flu or COVID-19. It creates inflammation in the wall of the heart muscle. Today the CDC and other federal health...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Understanding the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients

In recent years, the use of medical cannabis to treat sick kids is on the rise, although questions remain about the benefits and safety of such treatments. Now, a team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has completed a first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis to understand better the risks and benefits of cannabis use among young patients.
Women's Healthmarket.us

CDC TO Include Heart Inflammation Warning For MRNA Based COVID19 Vaccines For Teenagers And Young Adults

Health authorities in the US are planning to add another official warning about vaccination with mRNA-based COVID19 shots among teenagers and adolescents. Health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that scientists have found a potential link between rare heart inflammation disorder and mRNA-based shots. However, they have said that the benefits of taking these shots still outweigh the risk. Experts from the CDC have conducted a meeting of experts to declare the decision of adding a warning about mRNA shots. Health experts have analyzed around 323 confirmed cases of myocarditis and pericarditis that is inflammation in the lining that surrounds the heart. These cases have taken place among people who have been younger than 30 years. Henry Bernstein, who is a pediatrician at Cohen’s Children Medical Center in New York and a member of the expert panel at the CDC, has said that the incident of heart inflammation is quite a rare event and when it takes place it is usually mild. He has said that he would still advise parents to get their adolescent children vaccinated with the shots. Health experts have around 309 people out of 323 who have been admitted to the hospitals. Nearly 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Nine people have remained in the hospitals and around two of them have required intensive care at the hospitals. In addition, experts have not been able to gather data on five cases.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Total Opioid Rx Down for Children, Young Adults in the U.S.

However, opioids still commonly dispensed, with high-risk prescribing practices suspected in young children. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Total opioid prescriptions have decreased in patients under 25 years of age, but opioids remain commonly dispensed, according to a study published online June 28 in JAMA Pediatrics. Madeline H....
PharmaceuticalsRepublic

The Latest: New warning on shots, but benefits outweigh risk

WASHINGTON — Product information about the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines now warns about the increased risk for heart inflammation, a rare side effect of the shots. Government health officials say, however, that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 outweigh the risk posed by the side effect, which appears most common among people under 30.
HealthMedicalXpress

Cancer risk in ART children and young adults is not increased

The risk of cancer in children born as a result of fertility treatment has been found to be no greater than in the general population. Results presented today at the 37th Annual Meeting of ESHRE from an 18-year median follow up study demonstrate that the overall chance of developing malignant disease did not increase in ART-conceived offspring. Details of the analysis are presented today online by Dr. Mandy Spaan from the Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC) and Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam, at the virtual Annual Meeting of ESHRE.
CancerEurekAlert

Young adult cancer survivors reluctant to get COVID vaccines

A new paper in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, published by Oxford University Press, indicates that many survivors of adolescent and young adult cancers hesitate to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations. As of March 2021, there were over 33 million cases and 580,000 deaths from COVID in the United States. Vaccines offer the best...