The benefits of vaccination in young adults far outweigh the risks, including for myocarditis
Advisers to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday to discuss the possible link between myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — and the two coronavirus vaccines that use mRNA, Pfizer and Moderna. They determined that while there is an association between the vaccines and myocarditis, all age groups eligible to receive them should continue to, including adolescents 12 and over.www.washingtonpost.com