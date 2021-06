A frenetic evening that saw a shredding and then gluing together of the script ended with France as group winners with Portugal also progressing to the knockout rounds.It was the kind of football that should be served on loop; on-pitch magic and muddling, emotional gymnastics and a healthy dose of contentious decisions.The group of the tournament lived up to its billing, closing off this phase with fireworks in the form of a referee that took centre stage, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema scoring his first France goal in almost six years and an almighty scare for Germany....