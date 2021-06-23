Cancel
Mobile County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 440 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Midtown Mobile, moving south at 5 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw, I65 And I165, I65 And AL 158 and I10 And I65.

alerts.weather.gov
