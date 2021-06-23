Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grays Harbor County, WA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and near 100 possible Saturday through Monday. * WHERE...Much of Western Washington. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Unusually hot weather over much of Western Washington will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the 60s and lower 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of cooling.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Cars
County
Jefferson County, WA
City
Seattle, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
County
Mason County, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
County
King County, WA
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
County
Kitsap County, WA
County
Skagit County, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Hood Canal#Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...