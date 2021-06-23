Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Worker dies after fall through roof of building in park

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (AP) — A masonry company worker was pronounced dead after falling through the roof of a large building in a park near Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Allegheny County police and paramedics were called shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to the Agricultural Building in the South Park Fairgrounds and found the 59-year-old man unresponsive. Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead the scene, officials said.

Detectives said the man was an employee of Marsa Masonry who was doing work on the building. They say he left the scaffolding from which he was working and climbed onto the roof of the building. A witness reported seeing him fall backwards and go through a skylight in the roof, falling about 21 feet, officials said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities said foul play isn’t suspected. Anyone with information was asked to call county police. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
South Park Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Allegheny County, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related