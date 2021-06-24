Cancel
Asheville, NC

Groups worries about impact of Asheville's property tax increase on communities of color

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 7 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Racial Justice Coalition is upset with the property tax increase that was passed Tuesday night by city council. Next year's city budget includes a 2-cent property tax rate increase. City staff had worked since the previous council meeting to bring that down from a 3-cent rate increase. But Rob Thomas, community liaison for the Racial Justice Coalition, said it's still concerning.

