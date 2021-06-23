Twins’ Mascot Performs Amazing Drum Battle With High School Student [watch]

The MLB All-Star Futures Game will have a Minnesota flavor to it this year as Max Meyer, Josh Winder and LaTroy Hawkins will all participate in the annual showcase. Meyer is one of the headliners for this year's game as the former Gopher is the 20th overall prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. The Woodbury native went 10-7 with a 2.13 ERA in two seasons at Minnesota before being selected by the Miami Marlins with the third overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.