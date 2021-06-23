Learning During the Summer Months
Once the school year comes to a close, parents may wonder what they can do to keep their children learning throughout the summer. It can be a challenging feat when learning goes up against laidback mornings, playing outside, and time with friends! While both children and parents need time to recharge, incorporating simple learning opportunities into the summer months is definitely achievable and can keep your child “in the groove” until the new school year begins.www.kidsinthehouse.com