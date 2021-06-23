Gov. Beshear: FEMA staff available for in-person help at additional support centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management announced that FEMA staff will be available to meet in person at additional Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers in Lawrence, Perry, Madison and Rockcastle counties to assist Kentuckians impacted by historic flooding Feb. 27–March 14, 2021.