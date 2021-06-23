Core-Mark Albuquerque Launching “The Homegrown Project” For Local Businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Core-Mark Albuquerque is announcing the launch of “The Homegrown Project”, which invites established and emerging New Mexico consumer product companies to pitch their products to Core-Mark's panel of experienced c-store experts for the opportunity to gain distribution to its 1,200+ network of convenience stores in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Arizona! The companies selected by Core-Mark will be provided space in Core-Mark's Partnering For Profits (PFP) vendex, its independent tradeshow and other merchandising programs with Core-Mark retail partners. These annual marketing programs (a $20K+ value) provide Core-Mark’s top vendor partners with the opportunity to meet one-on-one with leading independent retail chains, and present their innovation and partnership opportunities directly to key decision makers. At their PFP and tradeshow, Core-Mark will be presenting their “Let’s Keep it Local”, a merchandising program that will enable its customers to promote all The Homegrown Project products in a one-stop environment within their stores while supporting local New Mexico business. If you are a local New Mexico brand looking to accelerate your product to a new level, apply to The Homegrown Project today! About Core-Mark Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 41,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.