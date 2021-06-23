Cancel
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Athletics Announces Plan For Full Capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium, Holloway Gym

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv5PB_0adQWTCl00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Board of Health has authorized Purdue Athletics to return to full capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium for the upcoming fall seasons, according to a Wednesday press release.

"We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials’ support in reaching this exciting milestone,” director of athletics Mike Bobinski said in the release. “The 2020-21 year of competition required a multitude of sacrifices and adjustments, but the missing energy and excitement from our fans was certainly among the toughest for all of us. Game day was simply not the same and we can’t wait for our student-athletes to experience you filling the stands to support them this fall.”

Tippecanoe County will not require Purdue Athletics to mandate any social-distancing restrictions or facial coverings at football games or volleyball matches in either venue. Decisions about capacity for Mackey Arena and other athletic facilities are set to be addressed at a later date.

The Boilermakers will play six of their 12 football games at Ross-Ade Stadium, including the team's season opener on on Sept. 4 against Oregon State. Purdue will also have home matchups against Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan State and the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Indiana.

“We’re very excited to have all of our amazing fans back at full capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium this fall,” Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said. “Our Boilermaker faithful are a huge part of the gameday experience for our players and staff, and they make a difference for our team each home Saturday. Our fans are loud, loyal and passionate, and we can’t wait to see them in the stands.”

After coming off an Elite Eight appearance, the Purdue volleyball team will open Big Ten play on Sept. 24 at home against Ohio State. The full schedule is set to be released at a later date.

“Few things are more special for our team than running onto Belin Court with a sold-out crowd in America’s best volleyball venue,” Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell said. “Knowing a packed Holloway Gym is waiting on the Boilermakers for every home match is an unbelievable feeling, especially after the pandemic season of 2020. We thank the most loyal fans in the land for their love and support.”

In addition to full capacity seating, all traditional gameday activities will be permitted at Ross-Ade Stadium. That includes tailgating, the Boilermaker Crossing, fan shuttles and band and cheer performances.

Purdue has employed additional safety measures that will take place next season, including digital ticketing and parking passes for contactless entry and payment, contactless gate admission pedestals at all entry gates and cashless transactions at concession stands and the Purdue Team Store.

  • BIG TEN STATEMENT ON NIL: The Big Ten Conference released a statement in response to the Supreme Court's ruling over a case involving education-related benefits for college athletes. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE FOOTBALL OVER/UNDER: FanDuel has released its over/under win totals for the 2021 college football season, and the gambling site once again predicts that Purdue will have a losing season and miss out on a bowl game again. CLICK HERE

Posted by
BoilermakersCountry

Big Ten Daily: Duane Washington Not Returning to Ohio State, Will Stay in NBA Draft

Duane Washington's college basketball career is over. Rather than returning to Ohio State in 2021-22 for his senior season, he will remain in the NBA Draft and become a pro. As a junior at Ohio State, Washington scored a team-high 16.4 points per game while also recording 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He improved on those marks in the postseason, scoring 22 points and grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game.
Posted by
BoilermakersCountry

Trevion Williams Announces Return to Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams announced Thursday he will return to Purdue basketball for his senior season after withdrawing his name from the 2021 NBA Draft. "I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks," Williams said. "The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible."