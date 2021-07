Bill Cosby is set to be freed from prison after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court issued an opinion to vacate his conviction. Cosby's lawyers had appealed to the court in December, arguing the life of the former actor and comedian was put on trial, and he suffered unquantifiable prejudice. The Supreme Court agreed to review two aspects of the case—one on the judge's decision to let prosecutors call five additional accusers in addition to original accuser Andrea Constand, and another point regarding Cosby's argument that he made an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would not ever be charged.