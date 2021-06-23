U.S. Stocks Are Pricey: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Check Out Instead

Bank stocks tend to be heavily impacted by the state of the economy, trading higher when there is economic prosperity and lower during times of recession. That's because banks lend to and do business with just about every sector in the economy. This may explain why the sector got hit particularly hard last year during the hardest months of the pandemic, but has seen an outsized recovery this year compared to the broader market. Due to this factor, it is important to look for bank stocks that produce strong earnings in a booming economy, but are also protected during a downturn.