U.S. Stocks Are Pricey: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Check Out Instead
U.S. stocks roared higher again on Tuesday, putting the bears in a pretty bad spot. If you've tuned into the mainstream financial media, you've probably heard that U.S. stocks are frothy and long overdue for a painful 10-15% correction. Some of the bigger bears out there may be ringing alarm bells, calling for a crash in excess of 20-30%. Take such market-timing calls with a very fine grain of salt and a double dose of skepticism. We've been hearing corrections, crashes, recessions and even depressions numerous times amid the market's epic rally.