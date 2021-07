Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Faith Dingle faces an ultimatum from Eric Pollard next week as she worries that her cancer has come back. In upcoming scenes, Sally Dexter's character is determined to help Liv Flaherty get back on track following the teenager's downward spiral. At the same time, Faith is trying her best to avoid her alarming symptoms – and when she falls over, she is accused of being drunk by Chas and Cain Dingle.