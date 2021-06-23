People in Southeast Fort Wayne share thoughts on improvements to Powell Park and McKinnie Commons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) -- Upgrades to Powell Park and the McKinnie Commons are coming, but the city wants the public's input. "We could go through and design what we think could be a great space but really what we want is to design a space that the neighborhood wants,” Community Development Administrator Stacy Haviland said. “We need to get that public input from the community, the neighbors that live adjacent to these places so that we can make a space that they will actually utilize, that will benefit them.”