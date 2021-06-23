Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

People in Southeast Fort Wayne share thoughts on improvements to Powell Park and McKinnie Commons

By Vince Lovergine
fortwaynesnbc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) -- Upgrades to Powell Park and the McKinnie Commons are coming, but the city wants the public's input. "We could go through and design what we think could be a great space but really what we want is to design a space that the neighborhood wants,” Community Development Administrator Stacy Haviland said. “We need to get that public input from the community, the neighbors that live adjacent to these places so that we can make a space that they will actually utilize, that will benefit them.”

fortwaynesnbc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mckinnie Commons#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...