Snackpass Announces $70M Series B Funding Round

New investment to fuel continued growth, as Ably is projected to power synchronized digital experiences in realtime for one billion devices per month by 2023. Ably, the platform that powers synchronized digital experiences in realtime, today announced it has closed a $70 million Series B funding round co-led by Insight Partners and Dawn Capital LLP. Existing investors Triple Point, Digital Horizon, Forward Partners, and MMC, also participated in this new funding round. The funding will support and accelerate Ably’s growth and continued platform innovation to provide organizations with a comprehensive solution to offload the growing complexity of realtime data synchronization at scale for distributed applications, devices, and hybrid cloud environments. Ably currently reaches 250 million devices per month and serves 500 customers across 80 countries.