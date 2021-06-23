Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Snackpass Announces $70M Series B Funding Round

QSR magazine
 13 days ago

Snackpass, the social e-commerce platform for restaurants, announced a $70 million Series B funding round led by Craft Ventures. Other contributors include Andreessen Horowitz, which led the company’s $21 million Series A funding round, General Catalyst, and Y Combinator. More than 500,000 people across 13 markets, primarily college towns, use Snackpass to order ahead at their favorite restaurants and get rewards and deals with friends. A host of celebrities and other notable venture capitalists also invested including:

www.qsrmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
David Grutman
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Craft Ventures#General Catalyst#Founder Ceo#Postmates David Grutman#Jonas Brothers#Musicians Pags Group#The Boston Celtics Co#Banana Capital#Moving Capital#Uber#Yale#Digital#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Businesssuasnews.com

Drone Platform Company Skylark Drones Raises $3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Skylark Drones, a leading drone platform company, announced today that it has secured USD $3 million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product offerings and fuel international expansion. The funding round was co-led by investors InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP and Vimson group. This follows the company’s previous seed funding round, which took place in 2018.
Businessrock947.com

Danish fintech Pleo raises $150 million at valuation of $1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Danish fintech Pleo, which offers expense management tool and smart company cards, on Tuesday raised $150 million at a valuation of about $1.7 billion from U.S. investment firms Bain Capital Ventures and Thrive Capital. Pleo currently has more than 17,000 customers across six countries: Denmark, the United...
Economythepaypers.com

Byrd raises USD 19 mln in Series B round

Byrd, which builds software to manage warehouses and logistics operations, has picked USD 19 million, a Series B that it will be using to expand to five more markets in Europe. Mouro Capital led the round, with Speedinvest, Verve Ventures, Rider Global, and VentureFriends also participating. Byrd has built a...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Fulfilment start-up Byrd raises €16m in Series B funding

The Vienna-based e-commerce company has received €26m in investment since being founded in 2016. Logistics service Byrd has secured €16m of investment in a Series B funding round led by Mouro Capital. This marks Mouro’s first investment in the company, joined by VentureFriends, Rider Global, Speedinvest and Verve Ventures. Following...
BusinessInman.com

Nextdoor to go public via SPAC with $4.3B valuation

Nextdoor is set to go public through a special purpose acquisition company. The platform will raise $686 million from the deal, which is projected to close in Q4 2021. Community networking platform Nextdoor (Nasdaq: KIND) is going public through a special purpose acquisition company with venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, according to an announcement on Tuesday. The company is expected to raise $686 million from the IPO, which is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Businessamericanpeoplenews.com

Austin-based iFly.vc closes $46M second fund from legendary tech founders – TechCrunch

Its founder Han Shen has straddled the United States and China for several decades. He was the first hire on the investment team of Formation 8, the VC firm co-founded by Palantir’s Joe Lonsdale. After iFly.vc backed Weee! in a Series A round in 2018, Shen arranged for the grocery startup to meet with China’s produce delivery leaders — two of which recently went public in the U.S. — to learn what was applicable to the American market.
California Statesvdaily.com

Silicon Valley Companies Raising Funding in July

Here’s an updated list of companies in Silicon Valley and the entire state of California that have raised money during the month of July 2021. Company HeadquartersFunding AmountInvestorsDate Announced. CakeLos Angeles$4 Million SeedLed by Lerer Hippeau with Sugar Capital, Brand Foundry Ventures, Selva Ventures, Silas CapitalJuly 1, 2021. RidePandaSan Francisco$3.75...
Softwarefoodlogistics.com

RoadSync Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding

RoadSync has secured $30 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global. Current investors Base10 Partners, Hyde Park Venture Partners and new investor Gaingels also participated in the round. With the new funding, RoadSync aims to accelerate the development of its expanding product suite and recruit top talent in...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Mintable Receives $13 Million in Series A Funding Round

Zach Burks as CEO and founder of Mintable has stated their agenda to scale NFT transactions in the region. The funding round of Mintable included other prominent NFT platforms and names such as Ripple, Animoca Brands, Metapurse, Doug Band, and Jon Oringer. With a significant acquisition of US$ 13 million, Mintable plans to amplify their operative services are seeking expansion in their NFT trading business.
Aerospace & Defenseswfinstitute.org

Australian Superannuation Funds Participate in Series C Round in Gilmour Space Technologies

Gilmour Space Technologies is a venture-funded Australian space company headquartered near Brisbane, Australia that is developing hybrid-engine rockets and associated technology to support the development of a low-cost space launch vehicle. Gilmour Space raised A$ 61 million in Series C funding. Fine Structure Ventures (a U.S.-based fund affiliated with Fidelity Investments) led, and was joined by Blackbird Ventures, Main Sequence, HESTA, Hostplus, and NGS Super.
California Statemogreenway.com

California’s largest licensed cannabis wholesale marketplace Nabis secures $23 Million in Series B funding

Nabis, California’s largest licensed cannabis wholesale marketplace platform, announced today the company raised $23 million in a Series B funding round. The infusion of capital will support expansion of Nabis’ online wholesaling business that already distributes more than $350 million worth of cannabis products per year. Prominent Series B investors...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Marketing Software Company Closes on Series B Funding

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based digital marketing agency and software provider has closed on a $4.5 million Series B round of funding. Driven Data says it will use the funding to further grow its platform and add to its team, which has quadrupled in size over the last 18 months. Driven...
Businessmartechseries.com

Ably Announces $70 Million Series B Funding From Insight Partners and Dawn Capital

New investment to fuel continued growth, as Ably is projected to power synchronized digital experiences in realtime for one billion devices per month by 2023. Ably, the platform that powers synchronized digital experiences in realtime, today announced it has closed a $70 million Series B funding round co-led by Insight Partners and Dawn Capital LLP. Existing investors Triple Point, Digital Horizon, Forward Partners, and MMC, also participated in this new funding round. The funding will support and accelerate Ably’s growth and continued platform innovation to provide organizations with a comprehensive solution to offload the growing complexity of realtime data synchronization at scale for distributed applications, devices, and hybrid cloud environments. Ably currently reaches 250 million devices per month and serves 500 customers across 80 countries.
BusinessSFGate

RepVue closes $1 million series seed funding round to further strengthen its position as the world's leading sales organization ratings platform

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, has raised $1 million in a series seed funding round led by Knoll Ventures with participation from Alerion Ventures. The funding round validates and strengthens RepVue’s mission of driving transparency in sales organizations and enabling sales professionals to discover and engage with career opportunities that best fit their skills and experience.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Kadenwood raises $50M Series B funding

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Kadenwood has raised $50 million of cash and media value in a Series B fundraising round with global purpose-led investment house The Craftory and Arcadian Capital Management, and follow-on investments from existing investors. Already the largest U.S. supplier of vertically-integrated CBD consumer packaged goods, this latest funding round further accelerates the brand’s mission to normalize CBD in health and wellness products through scale, strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Doceree Closes Pre-Series A Funding Round

Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing, announced raising a pre-Series A funding for an undisclosed amount led by existing and new investors. The company will utilize the fresh capital to expand its programmatic offerings and advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of physician marketing. Doceree...
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Mercuryo Raises $7.5 Million in a Series A Funding Round

Mercuryo, a London-based startup specializing in building cross-border payments network, announced on Monday that it had raised $7.5 million in a Series A round of funding. The maneuver was possible after Target Global, an International Venture Capital firm, headed the funding process. “The need for fast and efficient international payments,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy