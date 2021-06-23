Snackpass Announces $70M Series B Funding Round
Snackpass, the social e-commerce platform for restaurants, announced a $70 million Series B funding round led by Craft Ventures. Other contributors include Andreessen Horowitz, which led the company's $21 million Series A funding round, General Catalyst, and Y Combinator. More than 500,000 people across 13 markets, primarily college towns, use Snackpass to order ahead at their favorite restaurants and get rewards and deals with friends.