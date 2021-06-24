Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Four-Villa Caribbean Compound With Three Pools and Ocean Views Sells for $7.1 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA four-villa, three-pool compound overlooking the Caribbean Sea on the island of Dominica sold last week for $7.1 million. The “jungle-meets-sea” property is part of the new Residences at Secret Bay, a collection of about 40 villas coming to the six-star resort of Secret Bay. It includes two main residences and two guest houses, with a total of nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space, on an acre of land. It sits on a cliff about 200 feet above the sea, allowing for far-reaching views of the water.

www.mansionglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Countries#Living Space#Art Gallery#Beaches#Ocean Views Sells#Gems Holdings#Secret Bay#Mansion Global#Breville#De Longhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estateluxurylaunches.com

A Saudi billionaire is all set to pocket a cool $82 million as he plans to sell his 8,000 square-foot, 6-bedroom penthouse with jaw dropping view of Central Park for $170 million

If Saudi real-estate magnate Fawaz Al Hokair is successful in selling his nearly 8,000-square foot penthouse overlooking Central Park for $170 million, (twice as much as he paid for it in 2016), it would be among the most expensive properties ever sold in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. So the two things sky-high about this lofty penthouse at 432 Park Avenue on the 96th floor of the 1,396 foot-tall building are the condo’s altitude and also its price tag.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Rebranded, repositioned: O2 Beach Club resort in Bermuda

Trying to grab headlines while promoting a hotel renovation with a reopening date of Oct. 1 in the midst of a flurry of post-pandemic Caribbean reopenings, stacks up to a bit of a challenge. Add to the challenge a rebranding of the property under a new name and its repositioning...
Scituate, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Seaside Scituate Home with Panoramic Ocean Views

With three stories of floor-to-ceiling windows, you'll practically feel like you're on the beach in this Third Cliff home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,699,000. Size: 5,477 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half. In...
Travelthetopvillas.com

The top Caribbean beaches

When looking to stay in the divine holiday destination of the Caribbean, your first thought may be on choosing the Island with the best Caribbean beaches. Good news — there are plenty! Soak up world-class escapism and enjoy the ultimate beach day, with our top beachgoer favorites. Whether you’re a...
Travelluxurytraveldiary.com

Review: Four Seasons Bora Bora Resort

Four Seasons Bora Bora Resort offers overwater bungalow suites, beachfront villa estates, and underwater adventures on a private sand-fringed idyll in the shadow of Bora Bora’s Mount Otemanu. Why We Love This Hotel. The private beach at this family-friendly Four Seasons is one of the most beautiful beaches you will...
Real EstateLas Vegas Herald

2Costa Rica Real Estate is extremely pleased to announce the listing of three unique, legacy properties in Costa Rica

From powerhouse vacation rentals to rare beach-front properties and event-hosting venues, these listings are uniquely positioned as the smartest investments in their corresponding areas. A beach-front titled property is a rare find in Costa Rica; a country where properties with such richness in natural resources are 95% under concessioned land....
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: An Iconic Canadian Home Finally Sells, Queen Elizabeth’s Real Estate Portfolio Suffers a £76 Million Loss in Profits, and More

Record-Breaking Sale for Award-Winning Oceanfront Home in Greater Victoria. The glass-and-concrete house on 67 acres near sweeping cliffs sold for C$12 million. The Highest Penthouse in London’s West End Sits Atop a 1960s Brutalist Tower. The mansion-sized duplex apartment, asking £55 million, includes bespoke furnishings, art and textiles. Read More.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Record-Breaking Sale for Award-Winning Oceanfront Home in Greater Victoria

Nearly five years after it hit the market, a Victoria, British Columbia, home has broken price records for the Canadian province’s capital region. Listed at C$14 millioni( US$11.32 million) the oceanfront home on 67 acres sold for C$12 million, according to records. The transaction is the highest-recorded residential sale through the Multiple Listing Service system in Victoria’s history. The previous record, a C$10.5 million sale in nearby Oak Bay, was set in 2006.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Live at the Beach Year-Round for $5 Million

Beach homes are often considered vacation homes, but they can also make an idyllic year-round residence. In warmer states, like Florida, South Carolina, and California, residents can enjoy the beach throughout the year—especially when tourists aren’t in town. At these five homes, living on or very close to the beach...
Real EstateFlorida Weekly

Grand island luxury

With a listing price of $6,495,000, White Pelican is the perfect Captiva Island luxury beach house located steps to the village of Captiva and the historic Chapel-by-the Sea. It features 102 feet of prime Gulf frontage on an oversized deep parcel. The home offers six bedrooms and five bathrooms, Tigers Eye wood floors from Brazil, coffered ceilings, an elevator, lanais on every level offering covered and uncovered options, with stunning Gulf views, bonus space and lush landscaped garden areas.
Real Estatesocketsite.com

Infamous Sea Cliff Mansion Suddenly Listed for $2 Million Less

While slated to be foreclosed upon, again, next month, the courthouse auction for the infamous seven-bedroom home at 224 Sea Cliff Avenue was canceled the day after we highlighted it and the notice of default on the property, which was issued by a senior lender in February, has now been rescinded as well.
Miami Beach, FLWKRC

A look inside Cher's Miami Beach mansion that sold for $17 million

One of the celebrity world’s most dynamic home decorators and flippers, Cher has bought, designed, improved and sold magnificent homes from Hawaii to California, New York and Florida. Over the years her tasteful decor, with a touch of the exotic, has made decorating magazine covers in the finest architectural publications worldwide. One of her best homes was on exclusive La Gorce Island in Miami Beach, a home with the Cher signature still very much intact. A classic example of Cher’s fondness for Moorish architectural additions, the Biscayne Bay estate that was on the market at $22 million sold for a reported $17 million.