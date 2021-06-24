Four-Villa Caribbean Compound With Three Pools and Ocean Views Sells for $7.1 Million
A four-villa, three-pool compound overlooking the Caribbean Sea on the island of Dominica sold last week for $7.1 million. The “jungle-meets-sea” property is part of the new Residences at Secret Bay, a collection of about 40 villas coming to the six-star resort of Secret Bay. It includes two main residences and two guest houses, with a total of nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space, on an acre of land. It sits on a cliff about 200 feet above the sea, allowing for far-reaching views of the water.www.mansionglobal.com