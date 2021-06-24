Four-Villa Caribbean Compound With Three Pools and Ocean Views Sells for $7.1 Million

If Saudi real-estate magnate Fawaz Al Hokair is successful in selling his nearly 8,000-square foot penthouse overlooking Central Park for $170 million, (twice as much as he paid for it in 2016), it would be among the most expensive properties ever sold in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. So the two things sky-high about this lofty penthouse at 432 Park Avenue on the 96th floor of the 1,396 foot-tall building are the condo’s altitude and also its price tag.