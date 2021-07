Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. Today will be the last day of this mini heatwave before we get socked in with some clouds for the next 4-5 days. This will also be the hottest day of the stretch, and we could see some scattered severe weather to go along with it. Your weekend still looks questionable, and it’ll all come down to timing of precip at this point to see what activities you can get away with during the day.