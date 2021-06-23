Veracode: 79% of devs don’t update third-party libraries in their code
The Veracode State of Software Security (SoSS) v11: Open Source Edition found that 79% of the time, third-party libraries are never updated by developers after being included in a codebase. This edition of SoSS focuses on open source applications and components — and based on the analysis of 13 million scans of more than 86,000 repositories containing more than 301,000 unique libraries. The analysis also includes survey results on the use of third-party software from nearly 2,000 developers.venturebeat.com