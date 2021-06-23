Veracode: 79% of devs don’t update third-party libraries in their code

The experience of being a developer has changed drastically over the last few years. This has naturally led to the creation of a number of companies that have created products and services specifically tailored to help developers. Despite this, there are few of these companies that truly stand out. Recently, however, there has been a newer entrant to the market of developer-led startups and they are allowing developers to get a piece of software that helps them to work more efficiently by creating full visibility of their existing code . This company is called Lightrun, and was founded in 2019 by Ilan Peleg and Leonid Blouvshtein and has gone from strength to strength since then.