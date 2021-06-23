As F9 Prepares To Head To Space, Tyrese Gibson Is Introducing Fans To The Car That Will Get Them There

To celebrate the release of F9, the cast of Fast & Furious joined ComicBook.com over Zoom to surprise some of the biggest fans of the franchise we could find. In the first of a series of videos releasing on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel leading up to the June 25 theatrical debut of F9, Vin Diesel joined us virtually to spread some love to the extended Fast family. Three unsuspecting fans were selected after sharing their fandom with us and told they were going to be given a special early look at a clip from F9. What they didn't know that Vin Diesel's Zoom camera had been turned off and a fake name was assigned to his profile. After they shared why they enjoy the franchise so deeply, Vin Diesel's camera popped on for some epic surprises!