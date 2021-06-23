Cancel
Public Safety

McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official has told The Associated Press. Earlier Wednesday, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States...

www.newscenter1.tv
John Mcafee
#Antivirus Software#Prison#Extradition#Spanish City#Mcafee Antivirus#Ap#The Associated Press#Catalan
Spain
Madrid, Spain
