The iCarly Reboot Team Made It Their Mission to Hire Black Hairstylists — and It Shows

If you’re a Nickelodeon kid, you may want to know how to watch the iCarly reboot online for free to see what your favorite characters are up to a decade later. iCarly premiered in 2007 and followed Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), a teenager in Seattle, Washington, who created her own web show named iCarly with her best friends, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), in the apartment loft that she and her older brother, Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor), live in. It didn’t take long for iCarly to become an internet phenomenon, and with their viral fame, Carly, Sam and Freddie found themselves in increasingly wacky situations. The show was created by Dan Schneider, who also created The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, Victorious and other Nickelodeon shows. iCarly ran for six seasons until its finale in 2012.