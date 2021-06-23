The iCarly Reboot Team Made It Their Mission to Hire Black Hairstylists — and It Shows
The iCarly reboot finally made its long-awaited debut on Paramount+ earlier this month. It quickly became a hit among viewers, thanks to its tie-ins to the original series and overall reimagining of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and the gang's lives as adults. What's also worth noting though, as a few people on social media have pointed out, is the Black characters in the new series — Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) — have already had some epic hair moments in the first few episodes, thanks to the show's pointed decision to hire Black hairstylists.www.popsugar.com