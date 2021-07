Today, both the UTEP men's basketball team and the UTEP women's basketball team released their Conference USA schedule for the 2021-22 season. Gone is Bonus Play and the back-to-back format from last season. Instead, the Miners will play twice each against their West Division opponents (La Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, and UTSA). The remaining six games will be against East Division schools (Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, and Old Dominion. The only league program UTEP will not face off with is Western Kentucky. This is the second straight season that the Miners and Hilltoppers have not faced off in regular season league games.